True N. Weeple, 84, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 12, 2023, while at home. Born in Lewes, DE, she was the daughter of the late John Truit and Mary Smith. She was the loving wife of Thomas A. Weeple for over 61 years.
In her earlier years, True worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. As a pastor's wife, she actively served in many capacities alongside her husband at Clearfield United Methodist Church for over 25 years. True enjoyed reading and loved animals, especially cats.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 3 sons: Scott (Cheryl) Weeple, Patrick (Tina) Weeple, and Thomas (Karla) Weeple; 3 grandchildren: Tanya, Nathan, and T.J. and 3 great-grandchildren: Raiyn, Jaxson, and Kennedy Nicole.
At True's request, services and interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1232 Rawlinsville Rd., New Providence, PA 17560. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.
