Trudy P. Auker, 82, of New Holland, formerly of Fivepointville, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Garden Spot Village. She was born in Columbia County to the late Sgt. Harold and Vera Yost and was the wife of the late Orville S. Auker who passed away in 2011.
Trudy was a member of St. John Center UCC. She was a 1958 graduate of Ephrata High School. During her working years, she was a secretary at Walter W. Moyer Co. and the Lancaster County Courthouse with District Justices John W. Miller, Carl Good and Rodney Hartman. Trudy retired from the Courthouse at age 60, after 35 years of service. She was a member of Cloister Chapter Order of the Easter Star and the Lancaster County Corvette Club. Trudy enjoyed cross stitching, reading, playing cards and mahjong.
She is survived by two stepchildren, Christopher and Leatha; a sister-in-law, Doe Yost and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Yost.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 30, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM, at St. John's Center UCC, 432 Reading Road, East Earl, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM, with Pastor R. Kenneth Evitts officiating. Interment will take place in the Terre Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Trudy's memory may be made to St. John's Center UCC, 432 Reading Rd., East Earl, PA 17519.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
