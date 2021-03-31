Trudy L. Ardrey, age 82 of Gap, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was the wife of James W. Ardrey, with whom she would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on April 29th. She was born in Lancaster, daughter to the late William and Verna Homsher Lyle. Trudy was a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for 25 years and helped with the luncheons. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader, needle crafting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 5 children: Tamela wife of David Shoup of Chandler, AZ, Amanda wife of David Doutrich, Paula wife of Brian Diem both of Gap, Cathy wife of Abdol Moabery of Delray Beach, FL, Tim Ardrey of Lancaster, 7 grandchildren: Paige, Kyle, Evan, Falon, Weston, Chase, Morghyn, 4 great-grandchildren: Rylee, Parker, Amelia and Adalyn.
A private service and interment will take place in Bellevue Presbyterian cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com