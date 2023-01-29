Troy "TJ" Jefferson Wallace, Jr., 29, of Brownstown passed away peacefully at home on January, 18, 2023. He was the loving husband of his high school sweetheart, Alyssa (Koppey), and father to son, Troy "Trey" Jefferson III, and daughter, Chloe Joan. TJ was the son of Troy Wallace, husband of Gail, Seaford, Delaware, and Robin Scales, wife of John of West Lawn.
TJ was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and West Chester University, where he majored in biology. He pursued his passion for science and learning as a production supervisor at L&S Sweeteners, a job he loved because the work always presented new challenges. He volunteered for third shift so he could spend days with his children. His favorite activities included hunting and exploring the outdoors with his father and building trains with Trey. TJ always had the most genuine smile when he was in the presence of his children.
TJ was very protective of family and friends and ran background checks on anyone they dated. While still in high school, TJ invested in a metal detector, a purchase that paid for itself in the first month with the rare coins that he found and sold. He also enjoyed flying drones and going on long country drives with his family. TJ could and did fix anything for his family. While under the care of Hospice a week before his death, he was soldering his childhood Game Boy for his own children.
In addition to his wife, children and parents, TJ is survived by sisters Shannon Butler, wife of Tom, Hershey, Brandy Dormer, wife of Kyle, East Earl, Tara Wallace, East Earl, and Corrie Leinhauser, wife of Ryan, Narvon.
He is also survived by grandparents, George Wallace, Leola and Esther Fox, Narvon, and his parents-in-law Wayne Koppey, husband of Carmella, Terre Hill and Lee Calibeo, IL, and by brother-in-law Matt Koppey, husband of Grayce, MI.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of TJ's life on February 11 at 2 pm at Weaver Markets, 2610 N Reading Rd., Denver. In honor of celebrating TJ's life, we ask people to wear bright and colorful clothing.
In lieu of flowers that the cats would eat, donations can be sent to the Bile Duct Cancer Foundation at https://cholangiocarcinoma.org.
