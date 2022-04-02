Troy M. Geib, Sr., 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the M. S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Elizabethtown on July 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Harry and Margaret Stern Geib.
Troy worked as truck driver for Yellow Freight from where he retired, and after retirement he worked for Tim's Towing. He was a member of the Blue Bird Society. Troy was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles, 4-wheeling, and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene R. Geib to whom he was married for 22 years; children, Jammie L. Menzel wife of David of Albrightsville, Heidy L. Etter wife of Donald of Fishing Creek Valley, Troy M. Geib, Jr. husband of Lisa of Mount Joy, Brian E. Yost husband of Ursula of Hanover, Timothy G. Yost husband of Kim of Lebanon, Adam M. Yost husband of Sue of Elizabethtown, Aaron M. Yost of Lewisberry; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Amos Geib husband of Mellie of Salunga.
In addition to his parents, Troy was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Wren.
A service to celebrate Troy's life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 PM in Bright Hope Fellowship Church, 345 North Deodate Road, Middletown, with The Rev. Warren Hoffman, officiating.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown; is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, https://www.samaritanspurse.org.
