Troy L. Rutt, 75, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Lloyd S. and Pauline C. (Frankfort) Rutt and was the husband of Theresa "Terry" I. Rutt with whom he shared 33 years of marriage.
Troy was a police officer for Ephrata Borough for 25 years before retiring and later for Hilltop Public House. He was a member of the Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F.&A.M. He loved to cook and use his many kitchen gadgets.
In addition to his wife, Troy is survived by five children, Jim, husband of Kate Rutt of Tampa, FL, Wendy, wife of Jeff Gehman of Clay, Jennifer, wife of Mark Schreiner of Allentown, Jodi Yocum of Adamstown, Jessica Stark of Millsboro, DE; 17 grandchildren, Ian, Victoria, Madeline, Abigail Lydia, Jada, Tyler, Casey, Madison, Kara, Zachary Gabby, Kaylee, Adam, Olivia, CJ and Avery and two great-grandchildren, Athena and Colton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald K., husband of the late Wanda K. (Raihl) Rutt and Gene Rutt.
A drop-in Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1 to 3 PM at the Hillside Public House, 333 N. State Street, Ephrata. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Troy's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.