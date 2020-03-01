Trong Thi Nguyen, 85, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Bac Giang, Vietnam, she was the wife of Nang Van Nguyen who died in 2018.
Trong was a homemaker who came with her husband to the United States in 1993. Trong enjoyed cooking for her family. Her Catholic faith was of great importance to her.
Trong is survived by her three daughters: Trinh Thi Nguyen, wife of the late Long Ngoc Huynh of Lancaster, Nhuong Thi Nguyen, married to Ken Vuong of Lancaster, Chu Thi Nguyen, married to Son Duong, of Philadelphia; her three sons: Khanh "Phan" Van Nguyen, married to Hoa Thi Nguyen, of Lancaster, Chieu Van Nguyen, of Lancaster, and Khac Van Nguyen, married to Huong Yen Tran, of Mountville; and her five grandchildren, two great-granddaughters. Trong was preceded in death by her son, Lieu Van Nguyen, who died in 1974, a brother Le Van Nguyen, and a sister, Tuyen Thi Nguyen.
Friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA on Thursday, March 5 from 6-9PM and again on Friday, March 6 from 6-9PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends will be received at the church from 9-10AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
