Tripp E. Halterman, 29, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Patrick E. Halterman (Missie) and Melissa A. Byers. In addition to his parents is a son Carson Halterman.
Tripp is also survived by a brother Buzz L. Halterman and sisters Karisty L. Criswell and Jasmine R. Byers, a stepbrother Bobby J. Gibble and stepsister Amanda R. Poulos. randparents Patsy Howe (Charles) and Karen Viera.
A memorial service will be held at Goods Mennonite Church at a later date to celebrate his life.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com