Trinda L. Stewart, 49, of Lancaster, passed away after a brief illness, on December 22, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Betty Lou (Helmick) Stewart.
She graduated from Hempfield High School, Class of 1991 and attended the Consolidated School of Business, majoring in Business Accounting. She was a devout Christian, and longtime member of Living Hope Community Church in Lancaster.
Those who knew Trinda remember her for her amazing spirit and generous heart. She spent most of her life taking care of her mother, until her passing in 2021. She was jovial, witty, and enjoyed joking with people. Her talents in the kitchen were impressive and she loved cooking for others. Her specialties included Pennsylvania Dutch foods, lasagna, stuffed peppers, and meatloaf.
Trinda is sorely missed by her sisters, Janet, and Judy Foultz; aunts and uncles, Emma Jean Schickel, Robert Helmick, Junior Helmick, Richard Helmick, and Jennings Foultz; her spoiled pets, Toby, Timber, and Tinkerbell; as well as many cousins, extended family, and countless friends. She was preceded in passing by her maternal grandparents, Pauline Helmick, and Howard & Ethel Foultz, and an uncle, William Helmick.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received from 2 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Trinda's name may be made to any animal rescue.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »