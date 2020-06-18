Tricia A. Zimmerman, 49, of Lititz passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy surrounded by her loving family. Born in Reading, PA she is the daughter of Jacquelyn (Balthaser) Haas and the late Larry L. Haas. She was the loving companion to Melvin Fahnestock with whom she shared over 11 years.
She was a 1989 graduate of Warwick High School where she played varsity softball and basketball. After high school she attended the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacology. Tricia worked for several pharmaceutical companies but most recently served as the Quality Control Manager at GSK in Marietta.
She is survived by her children, Megan and Joshua Zimmerman, sister, Lyndell Sahd, wife of Nicholaus, and niece, Claire Sahd.
Funeral Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tricia's memory may be made to Hospice, via hospiceconnect.org/give.