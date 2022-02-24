Trey lost his battle with addiction on February 20th at the age of 27. Trey was born in Lancaster, PA and spent his early years playing baseball and hanging out with friends. He graduated from Warwick High School in 2012.
His life took him to many parts of the country, but he finally ended up back in Lancaster. Trey truly loved spending time with family, listening to music, walking his dog Rex, and building incredible video game worlds on his PC and XBox. He was also a huge fan of walking for coffee at his favorite spot in Lancaster city, Endo Caf. Although he faced many challenges in life with his mental health, Trey was always ready to share a video that would bring a smile to your face or share a memory from 10 years ago that had every single detail perfectly recited. He was known for his quick wit and compassionate spirit.
Trey is survived by his parents, Jan and Rita Reddig of Lititz, and sister Whitney, wife of Kelsey "KG" Gingrich of Lancaster. Along with aunts and uncles, Jeff and Brenda Reddig, Phil and Pam Houseal, David and Anita Chamberlain, as well as many cousins.
A visitation will be held from 12 Noon-1:30PM on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Lodge Life Services of Lancaster, 315 W James St., Lancaster, PA 17603.To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com