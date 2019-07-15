Trevor Kordell Musser, stillborn son of Michael S. and Margaret J. (Kreider) Musser of Ephrata, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at UPMC Lititz.
Surviving in addition to his parents are six siblings, Roger, married to Lori, Jalissa, Kyle, Vanessa, Tyler, and Derrick Musser; a nephew, Liam Musser; paternal grandparents, Marlin and Merla Musser; and maternal grandparents, Ivan and Miriam Kreider.
Preceding him in death is a brother, Steven Musser.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 1 pm at Bethel Dunkard Brethren Cemetery, 5450 4 Point Road, Bethel, PA.