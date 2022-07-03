On Saturday, May 28, 2022, Trevar Jason McDonald, beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, and friend, passed away at age 25.
Trevar was born on February 13, 1997, in Allentown, PA to Jason McDonald and Eva Robertson. He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA in 2016, and was pursuing a degree in Computer Systems Engineering from DeVry University while living and working in Jacksonville, FL.
Trevar loved games of all kinds: video games, board games, and card games. He also enjoyed traveling. His favorite destinations included New York City, Rehoboth Beach, the New England states, and the Bahamas. Trevar also loved theme parks. His favorites included Dorney Park, Hershey Park, Universal Studios, and Walt Disney World. Trevar loved to have fun and was filled with enthusiasm and energy. His bright eyes and smile could charm anyone in the room. Trevar was also known for his incredible compassion for animals, having rescued two cats, Creepz and Belle, whom he loved very much and who miss him tremendously.
Trevar was preceded in death by his father, Jason; his mother, Eva; and his nephew, Zachary. He is survived by his step-dad, Scott Fabel; sisters, Jacqui Rothermel and Ashlee Wildrick; brothers, Anthony Reinert, Thomas Reinert, Tanis Reinert, and Tim Reinert; grandparents, Gin and Andy McDonald; and his nephews and nieces, Brevan, Andrew, Paige, Noah, and Payton.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sell Chapel on the campus of the Masonic Village at 200 Freemason Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life with food, arcade games, bowling, and sharing of memories from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Decades Lancaster at 438 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
