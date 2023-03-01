Tressie Marie Martin, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Belleville, PA on August 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Urie and Nancy (Yoder) Peachey and was the wife of the late Ralph "Chet" Martin with whom she shared 42 years of marriage.
Tressie was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, PA.
From 1950 to 1993, Tressie was employed as a sewing machine operator for Walter W. Moyer Company - Gerber Childrenswear Inc. Not quite ready for retirement, from 1995 to 2015, she worked at Jake & Leona's Restaurant at the Green Dragon Farmer's Market. She enjoyed annual beach and mountain trips, but most of all friends and family gatherings.
She is survived by her son, Kerry L., husband of Rosemary H. Martin of Akron, and two granddaughters, Amanda, wife of Ryan Jordie, and Kierstie, wife of Josh DeWitt.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings: Minnie Burkholder, Leona Horst, Warren Peachey, Merle Peachey, Kenneth Peachey, Clara Hackman, Mary Snader and Chester Peachey.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Mark Luscombe officiating. Interment will be privately held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tressie's memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.