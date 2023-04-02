Trent E. Delp, 77, of New Holland, passed away on March 29, 2023 in his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George C. and Cleo Delp. He was the husband of the late Linda Jane (Clarke) Delp, with whom he shared forty-seven years until the time of her passing on April 5, 2021.
He was employed as a mechanic for fourteen years and was a salesman for Office Works. He enjoyed guns, deep sea fishing and spending time with his family.
Trent is survived by his son; Trent A. Delp, Sr. fiancé of Jamie S. Sipes and his daughters; Chris D. Haflinger, Amy E. Delp and Amanda J. Delp, a grandson; Trent A. Delp, Jr. and several other grandchildren. In addition to his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by a son; Ryan C. Delp.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made to the funeral home to defer funeral costs.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
