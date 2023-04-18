Travis Ryan Mayer, 37, of Bainbridge, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Brenda (Mayer) Matthews, wife of James "Jim" Matthews of Elizabethtown. Travis was the husband of Jenna (Vuxta) Mayer. They were married May 7, 2021.
Also surviving are three children, Jordan Mayer, Layla Rooker, and Logan Vuxta all of Bainbridge; and a brother, Jeremy Johnson, husband of Brittany of Marietta.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Justin Mayer.
Travis was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 2004 where he played on the football team. Travis was employed by Charles E. Groff and Sons, Inc. as a driver. He was die hard Michigan Wolverines Football fan. Most of all, family meant everything to Travis and he cherished the time he spent with them.
A funeral service honoring Travis's life will be held at Word of Life Chapel, 139 Wickersham Rd., Bainbridge, PA 17502 on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Thursday at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mount Tunnel Cemetery in Elizabethtown. The family requests you wear blue and yellow to the viewing and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com