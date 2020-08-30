Travis R. Hamill, 36, of Christiana, was born in December of 1983. On August 25, 2020 he earned his wings after a long and arduous battle with addiction. He was the son of Thomas R. Hamill and Emma Darlene Groff.
Travis will be remembered for his carefree spirit and smile. He was known to be a kid at heart, so when he had children of his own, he was elated. Playing video games and making memories with his children was something that he treasured and always looked forward to.
He will be sorely missed by his parents, children; Sanaa, Trinity and Stathen Hamill, all of Mountville, stepchildren; Rhalik, Talik, Reign Medina, siblings; Joshua B. Hamill, husband of Kelly, of Manheim and Amanda R. Hamill, companion of Jeremy, of Elizabethtown, and his maternal grandmother, Francis J. Sigman of New Providence, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in passing by his uncle, James L. Wilson, maternal grandfather, James Wilson and paternal grandparents, Harry and Alice Joy Hamill.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, at 11AM on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held from 9AM-11AM. Interment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to GateHouse, 8 N. Queen Street, 5th floor, Lanc., PA 17603. They hope that through Travis' passing, he may be able to save one person from this debilitating disease.
To send a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com