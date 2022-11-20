Tracy Sue Riehl, 46, of Wrightsville, passed away Saturday November 12th surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Jerry and Susan Riehl, and the loving wife of Robert Harman.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, she later became a phlebotomist. She enjoyed crafts and beachcombing. She is survived by her husband Bob and children, Samantha, Daniel, Emily, Nathan and Maxwell.
Services will be private.
