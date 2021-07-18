Tracy Raye Eller, 61, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Conestoga View Nursing Home on Saturday, July 10th, 2021. Tracy was the daughter of the late Walter C. Taylor and Sara Raye Gaul Taylor. Tracy was the loving wife of Merle C. Eller with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.
Tracy is also survived by one sister and two brothers, her daughter, Jennifer L. Bonholtzer, wife of Adam, her son. Joshua Taylor Eller, fiancé of Ashley Starin, and her four grandchildren: Easton James Eller, Madison Cadmus, wife of Joey, Logan Bonholtzer, Riley Bonholtzer, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by grandson, Cody Bonholtzer, and nephew, Derek Leibold.
Born in Lancaster, PA, Tracy grew up in Lancaster County, PA. She was an amazing mother. Tracy was an early factory worker then she was a manager at many different retail stores.
Tracy enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and her dog "Bridget." Tracy also enjoyed watching ghost shows, bowling, and constantly doing her word puzzles.
Family and friends are welcome to DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory on 141 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Visitation with the family starts July 19th, 2021, at 10:00 AM, with a short service starting at 11:00 AM and the burial to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, 11 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA, 17602.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Condolences may be offered on their website:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »