Tracy Lynn Harlan, 47 of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 13, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the beloved daughter of Randall and Gloria Dauberman.
Tracy was a 1993 graduate of Warwick High School. She absolutely loved the outdoors and spent much time gardening, making crafts, diamond paintings, and scrapbooking. She was a devoted member of New Joy Brethren in Christ Church and enjoyed being a part of their Praise Team for many years.
In addition to her parents, Tracy is survived by her two sons: John R. Roberts (fiance Lillian Dickel), and Bowdie J. Harlan; her brother Bradley A. Dauberman (Elizabeth), and two nieces, Jessica and Nicole Dauberman.
A viewing for Tracy will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6-8 PM at New Joy Brethren in Christ Church, 35 New Joy Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 18 beginning at 10 AM at New Joy BIC Church, with viewing time to begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Middle Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Lititz. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
