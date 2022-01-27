Tracy Lind

Tracy Leigh (Ott) Lind of Landisville passed on to heaven on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. The loving wife of 41 years to Jerry Lind and the dedicated mother and best friend to daughter, Jennifer Boaman, wife of Matthew Boaman of Lancaster. Tracy was born on October 13, 1956 to the late David Ott, Sr. and Janet Ott of Manheim.She is also survived by her brother, David Ott, Jr. of Adamstown.
While fighting a courageous battle with cancer for nearly 4 years with dignity, her life was not defined by it. Her dedication to her family was her most important endeavor. Yearly trips to Sanibel Island, Florida with family and friends was her passion. The love of shelling was driven by always searching for the perfect Junonia shell. Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family.
Tracy was also blessed with five best friends who shared her life. They were sisters of many decades. Jill, Alice, Sharon, Shelley and Stacey were always there, in good times and in bad, supporting and loving her. She last worked at QVC in Lancaster before retiring in 2018. She was an avid reader and bird watcher and loved her two cats, Pippa and Dory.
A special thank you to all of the brave and dedicated Health Care professionals who lovingly cared for Tracy throughout her cancer and during the pandemic. They always treated her like family. Also, thank you to everyone at Hospice and Community Care for helping Tracy find peace.
Services for Tracy will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tracy’s memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Leiomyosarcoma Support and Direct Research Foundation, P.O. Box 52697, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74152. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com