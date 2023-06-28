Tracy L. (Younker) Chandler, 44, of New Holland, passed away on June 25, 2023 in her residence, with her loving family beside her. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of John G. and Barbara J. (Moon) Younker. She was the loving wife of Ellis K. Chandler, with whom she married on July 5, 2015.
She was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, class of 1996, where she played basketball and soccer and was a part of the band and the National Honor Society. She was a member of the Leola Pool Swim Team, where she was a lifeguard in her earlier years. She later graduated from West Chester University, earning her bachelor's and master's degree in nursing. She was employed as a Clinical Nurse Educator at Paoli Hospital in the labor and delivery unit for the past twenty-three years. She had played basketball at West Chester University with her "Ram Fam", enjoyed swimming, reading, photography, traveling and spending time with family. She will be remembered most for being a thoughtful, sweet and kind person, and her faithful dedication to caring for others.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Tracy is survived by her daughters, Courtney E. Chandler and Ellisyn Jane Chandler, her sister, Katie J. Stauffer, significant other to Brooks Boyer, her mother-in-law, Karen E. Chandler and her chocolate lab, Marley.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM at New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA 17557, with Pastor Russell Atkinson officiating. There will be a viewing held for two hours prior to the time of service. Entombment will be in Memory Gardens.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
