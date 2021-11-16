Tracy L. Stoltzfus, 47, of Manheim passed away following a lengthy illness on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Delmar W. and Emma Jane Sumpman Witmer of Manheim. She was the wife of Brandon Stoltzfus. Tracy graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1992 and worked as a teacher’s aide for Pequea Valley School District.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is a daughter, Logan wife of Connor Robbins of Trout Run; sister, Stephanie wife of Casey Hynick of Elizabethtown and a grand puppy, Ryker.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Tracy’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
