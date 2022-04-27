Tracy L. Horton (Axe), 58, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Muriel Horton.
Tracy was formerly employed at UPS. She loved her friends and family with all her heart. No matter what was going on in her life, you could always count on her to be there for you. She was a proud mother and nana. She was always excited to celebrate all the victories and wins in life. Tracy was also always there when you needed "Mom" advice.
Tracy could always be found outside in her gardens. She had the best green thumb and could get anything to grow. She also had a love for animals, whether it be her horses, goats and dogs or any animal she encountered. Her dogs became more like kids to her. Tracy will be loved and missed by so many.
Tracy is survived by her significant other, Tracy L. George, her 5 daughters: Kristina wife of Tony Dinterman, Jessica, wife of David Mott, LeAnn Todd, Jennifer wife of Stephen Geiger and Jayme significant other to Brian Ciccia. Her son Jason Horton husband of Samantha, and 3 siblings: Cheri, Deanne and Jeff. Nana is also survived by her 21 grandchildren, and we cannot forget her dog, Loki. She was preceded in death by LeAnn's husband, a son-in-law, Mike Todd, and Tracy's sister, Laurie.
A service celebrating Tracy's life will take place at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, 1871 Milton Grove Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 or Herd of Hope Horse Rescue, 1142 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com