Tracy L. Harsh, 55, of Elizabethtown, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christ and Lorraine Hull Harsh. Tracy was the loving companion of Jim Albert for 13 years.
She worked as a custodian at Elizabethtown College. An avid Eagles fan, and Coca-Cola lover, she enjoyed thrifting and going to Roots Market. Tracy loved collecting Dale Earnhardt memorabilia. Her passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are five children; Scott and JR Graham, Tonya wife of Ryan Phillips, Michelle companion of John Ruffaner, Jeff Dunn, Jr., 15 grandchildren, 2 sisters, 3 brothers and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tracy's memorial service at her home, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Please contact family for more information. To send the family an on-line condolence, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.
