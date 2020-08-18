Tracy L. Drescher, 51, of Mount Joy, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Born Monday, April 21, 1969 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of Shelia A. (Kemp) Hoover of Manheim and the late Donald K. Hoover, Sr. She was the beloved wife of Charles E. Drescher. They were married 29 years on June 1st.
Tracy received her bachelor's degree from Millersville University and her master's degree from Temple University. She spent the past 5 years working as a Patient Care Coordinator in the Surgical ICU at Hershey Medical Center where she was an ardent advocate for her patients. Prior to that, she worked for more than 20 years at Families United Network, a foster care agency in Mount Joy. She was passionate about her work with children in the foster care system and developed many long lasting and meaningful relationships with affected children, following many of them into their adulthood. She also worked as a child and family counselor at It's a Playful Journey in Lancaster and for many years was active with the Pennsylvania Council of Children, Youth and Family Services serving on the planning committee for their annual conferences.
Tracy lived life to its fullest. Much of her life was dedicated to helping and enriching the lives of others and serving as an advocate for those who needed it. Other's needs always came before her own. She was a member of West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, Elizabethtown where she organized and managed an annual Christmas dinner for those who otherwise might have gone without. She enjoyed crafts, reading, gardening and the beach and was also an avid flamingo enthusiast. One of her most important roles in life was being a loving wife and mother.
In addition to her husband and mother, Tracy is survived by a son, Justin T. Drescher of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Nicole E. Drescher of Mount Joy; a brother, Donald K. Hoover, Jr. and brother-in-law, Jeff Sanders, both of Bradenton, FL; nephew, Matthew Hoover and niece, Sara Herneisen, both of Steelton. Tracy also cherished her great-nephew and niece; Austin and Aubrey Herneisen.
A celebration of Tracy's life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tracy's memory may be made to Families United Network, 412 South Angle Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown. 717-367-1543