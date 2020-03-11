Tracy D. Lewis, 59, of Lancaster, passed away March 6, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Patricia (Rippy) Miller. Tracy graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. She was a licensed cosmetologist and a former model. She enjoyed traveling and visiting her family. Tracy was a resident of Lancaster County for 15 years.
Tracy is survived by her daughter, Kadijah; fiancé, Derrick; numerous other family members.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
