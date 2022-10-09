Traci A. Bradnick

Traci A. (Helm) Bradnick, 46, of Bainbridge, PA, died unexpectedly on Thursday October 6, 2022, as the gates of heaven opened wide to enter eternal peace. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Naomi J. (Gantz) and Michael D. Herr, of Elizabethtown and the late Joseph M. Helm.
Traci was a 1994 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. Following her graduation at Penn State University where she obtained her bachelor's degree, she began her career in banking. She had numerous lifelong friends that she cherished, especially her high school group. Traci lived through many struggles but despite those struggles she would always do anything for anyone. She was loving, kind, and caring but found the most joy in life from her loving children.
In addition to her parents, Naomi and Michael, Traci is survived by her two children, Addison and Landon Bradnick and their father, Justin Bradnick; her loving companion, Jon Swift and children, Falyn and Kendyl Swift; four siblings, Melanie Craver (Hoyt) of Lititz, Eric Herr (Michelle) of Mount Joy, Nicholas Herr (Natalie) of New Mexico, and Alex Herr of Lancaster. She is also survived by numerous extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Traci's life will be held on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at E-Town Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA. There will be no public viewing. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Private interment will be in Chiques Cemetery. A luncheon will be immediately following the service on Wednesday at the church. If desired, contributions in Traci's memory may be made to Addison and Landon Bradnick via Members First Credit Union. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
