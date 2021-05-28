Tracey Lee Pennington, 59, of Narvon, passed away on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 under the care of Zerbe Retirement Community. Born in Harrisburg, Tracey was the son of the late Nancy (Rager) and Paul Pennington.
He belonged to Lighthouse Church in New Holland. Tracey would volunteer his time as a mechanic to help those in need. Tracey worked for Krapf School Bus for 33 years as a mechanic.
He enjoyed deep-sea fishing, deer hunting in the mountains, and working on his 1966 Cornet 500, which he saw completed and was able to ride in before his passing. Tracy never met a stranger, had a big heart for others, and lived generously. Despite having numerous physical aliments over the past 30 years, he always kept a positive attitude.
He is survived by his son, David B. Pennington, husband of Cassandra, of Blue Ball; two granddaughters, Kendall and Ember Pennington; and siblings, Michael Pennington, Billy Pennington, and Helen Casser. Tracey was predeceased by his son, Josh Pennington, and his brother, James Pennington.
The Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 at 6 PM at Lighthouse Church, 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, PA 17557, with a viewing at the Church from 5 PM until 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tracey's memory to Lighthouse Church for their "Building a Brighter Future" building fund. Checks can be mailed to 105 Earland Dr., New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com