Tracey L. Bair, 58, of Manheim passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. Born in Carlisle, she was the daughter of Kathryn Ruhl Wolgemuth and the late Donald Wolgemuth. She was the loving companion of Gary L. Axe of Manheim. Tracey worked in customer service for the Automotive Industry.
Surviving in addition to her mother and companion are three siblings: Jeffrey Bair, Lisa Kobiolke and Brian Bair. She was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Wolgemuth and biological parents, G. Timothy and Nancy Bair.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tracey's Life Celebration Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Luncheon to follow. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.
