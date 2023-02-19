Tracey J. Musser, 63, of Narvon, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at her home. Her husband of 44 years, Fred Musser, survives. Born in Ephrata and raised in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of Alberta (Martin) Rutt of Lititz and the late Stanley H. Stauffer.
Tracey was a homemaker who loved studying the Bible, attending church, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Terre Hill and was involved with the food bank.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by two children: Michael married to Hope Musser, Narvon, and Amanda married to Al Janaszek, Lancaster; four grandchildren: Emma Musser, Mason Musser, Evan Janaszek and Maci Janaszek; a great-granddaughter on the way, Peyton Ricketts. Also surviving are three siblings: Michele, Angie, and Kelly.
At Tracey's request, any services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Northeastern Lancaster County Food Bank, P. O. Box 611, Terre Hill, PA 17581. Online condolences may be offered at www.groffeckenroth.com. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.