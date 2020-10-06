Tonya M. Barnhart, 77, of Three Springs, PA, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. Born February 11, 1943 in Cromwell Twp., Huntingdon Co., PA, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Myrtle (Smith) Moore. She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Barnhart who survives at their home.
She is also survived by four children, Kimberly Anthony and her husband Charles of Hummelstown, PA, Nevin Port and his wife Sandra of Marietta, PA, Sheri Whittemore and her husband Allen of Elizabethtown, PA and Tona Lessley and her husband Brian of Orbisonia, PA, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson and one sister, Constance Mumper of Mt. Joy, PA. She was preceded in death by one son, George Cunningham, three brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Barnhart was a member of the Cromwell United Bible Church, Three Springs, PA. During her life she was employed by the former Raymark Industries, Manheim, PA, as a supervisor. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and spending time with her family and her dogs.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Cromwell United Bible Church, 19799 Hill Valley Road, Three Springs, PA with Rev. Titus Palmer officiating. Interment will be made privately at Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim, PA. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, Orbisonia, PA. Online condolences and further information can be obtained at www.martinrbrownfh.com.
