Tonia C. Fenstermaker, 53, of Nottingham Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 6th, 2021 under the loving care of her fiancé Kerry Thomas. Tonia is the daughter of Jerry Fenstermaker and step mother Linda of Conestoga, PA., and mother Barbara Fenstermaker and step father George of Nottingham.
Besides her parents, she leaves behind her loving and caring fiancé, Kerry Thomas and one loving son, Herbert McClain, his fiancée Maria and three loving grandsons, Jalen, Joel, and Jayceon. She also leaves behind a loving brother, Jason, sisters, Corina Evans and Kelly Shank, step sisters Cheryl Groff, Dina Harris, Donna Miller, and Debra Williams; her special uncle, William Harris of Nottingham and more aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She graduated from Oxford High School, class of 1986, where she was a cheerleader, in band, and track. Tonia was employed by ACME Market for over 30 years. She also worked part-time at Pocopson Nursing Home, Cameron's ACE Hardware, Herr Foods, Inc., and Grist Auction, which she loved doing.
Tonia was a very loving and caring person, always willing and doing things for others.
At Tonia's request, her funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tonia's memory to Willow Tree Hospice Care, 616 E Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com