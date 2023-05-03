Toni R. Burkholder, 67, a loving wife, mother and grandmother "mawmaw", of Narvon, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
She was married 31 years to Paul M. Burkholder. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F., Sr. and Carrie E. Webb Groff.
Toni last worked for Horst's Greenhouse and prior to that had worked as a cook at T. Burk. She enjoyed going to the cabin, fishing, bird watching, gardening, and she thoroughly cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren. Her many talents included painting, watercolors and crafting.
She was known as a person who was always willing to help someone in need, was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed.
Surviving besides her husband are two daughters, Carrie Ann wife of Jason Kling, and Angela wife of Matthew Boley; a son, Benjamin husband of Amber Jenkins all of New Holland; two grandchildren, Marshall Jenkins and Grace Boley; a stepson, Michael husband of Sandy Burkholder of Selinsgrove; a step daughter-in-law, Lisa Burkholder of Milton; four step grandchildren, Austin, Robert, Elizabeth and Anthony Burkholder; three brothers, Stephan Groff, Sr. of New Holland, Charles Groff of Ronks, Ed husband of Jill Groff of Pittsburgh; a sister, Tina wife of Jose Pagan of Ronks; a half sister, Sandy wife of Tim Shaub of Elizabethtown; and a sister-in-law, Dee Groff of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a step son, Kevin Burkholder and by brothers, Joe Groff and Benjamin G. Groff, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 5, at 2:00 PM at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment in Bridgeville Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
A living tribute »