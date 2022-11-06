Toni Marie Millisock, 60, passed away at her East Cocalico Township home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Born in Lewistown, Mifflin County, PA, she was the daughter of Paul H. Romig, Sr. and the late Marcia Y. (Gasper) Romig.
Toni shared 29 years of marriage with her husband Calvin A. Millisock before his death September 21, 2013.
She worked as a home health aide and a Certified Nurse Assistant for many years. Toni was a member of Bakers United Methodist Church in McClure.
Surviving Toni are her father, Paul H. Romig, Sr. of McClure, her daughter, Yvonnie M. Wagner with whom she lived, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, and her brother Paul H. Romig, Jr. of McClure.
Interment will be private.
