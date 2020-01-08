Toni M. Toomey, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Danville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Deitrick) Reeder and John "Jack" Reilly. She was the loving wife to Patrick J. Toomey.
Toni made friends easily with her great sense of humor and easy going personality. She loved to laugh and relished bringing a smile to the faces of her friends and family. She enjoyed visiting the beach, cooking and collecting antiques. She was an avid movie collector, a hobby she took pleasure in for many years. Most of all, Toni cherished spending time with her family and beloved dogs: Nick and Milo.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Dr. David Toomey (Paula) of Millersville; Elizabeth "Liz" Rivera (Jorge) of Lancaster; Tami Newborg (Jonathan "JB") of Sebring, FL; Sabrina Roark of Lancaster; Kathleen Toomey-Hoffman of Lancaster and Joseph "Joe" Toomey (Jessica Tearney) of Lancaster; her 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, including Liam and Sunna; 2 sisters: Lori Reilly of Danville and Jan Cosgrove (John) of Lancaster as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by 2 brothers: Scott and Steve Reilly and her niece Rebeca Catterall. .
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Tail to Tell Puppy Rescue, dedicated to freeing dogs from the horror of puppy mills, PO Box 524, Mt. Gretna, PA 17064. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10AM- 12PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12PM following the visitation. Interment will be private.
