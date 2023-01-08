Tong Moc Trieu, 93, of Manheim Township died on 12/31/2022, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the husband of the late Trinh C. Tran, and they were married for 50 years.
Tong developed a skill and love of sewing. This passion would carry him into a career as a Tailor. Outside of work, Tong enjoyed taking long walks and growing vegetables in his garden.
Tong is survived by his 2 children, son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amanda Chao, of Lancaster, daughter and son-in-law, Anh Trieu and Son Pham, of Leola, 3 grandchildren: Kevin Chao, John Pham, and Julie Pham, and his 6 siblings. Trieu was very proud of his grandchildren and encouraged them to work hard and live happy, healthy, and successful lives.
Buddhist Viewing and Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 13, from 4PM to 8PM and Saturday, January 14 from 8AM to 10AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family requests to keep Tong in your prayers and they will not be accepting contributions. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »