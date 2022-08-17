Tommy Lee Lefever, 78, of Leola, entered into rest on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late A. Vernon and Clara Fellenbaum Lefever. He was the husband of the late E. Marie Lewis Lefever who passed in 2021.
He will be lovingly missed by: his son, Tommy Mark Lefever, Quarryville; sisters-in-law, Reba Lefever, Quarryville, Ethel R. Lefever, Jean Brown, both of Lancaster, Sue Walters, Mount Joy, Margaret Moore and Lee Morris, both of WV; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: a son, Timothy Lee Lefever; three brothers, Richard F., Vernon and Robert H. Lefever.
Tommy enjoyed Harley-Davidson motorcycles, deer hunting and classic cars. He was an avid trap shooter.
A memorial service will be published at a later date. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »