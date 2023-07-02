Tom L. Brooks, age 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harry and Edith Brooks. He was a devoted husband to Sue for 29 years. Tom graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1966.
Tom owned and operated Brooks Auto Restoration for forty years. He was a member of the Mount Joy Sportsman's Club, ran the Junior Rifle Program and participated in the thirty caliber shoots. Tom enjoyed stock car racing, taking his 54 Ford to car shows, collecting and displaying WWII Homefront Memorabilia and participating in military parades in his 1942 Jeep. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, Sue, Tom is survived by his two stepdaughters: Laura Petrosky and Shelly Culbertson; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother Harry F. Brooks.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 5pm-7pm. A service will take place on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 10am with a viewing one hour prior. Burial to follow at Riverview Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's honor to Hospice and Community Care, https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/in-honor-in-memory-gifts/.
