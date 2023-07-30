Todd S. Newcomer, 55, of Indian Trail, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at UPMC Altoona, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident, in Breezewood. He was the husband of Amy M. Kent with whom he celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on June 22, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, son of J. Stanley and Carolyn Gamble Newcomer, Rapho Township, Mount Joy.
Todd was a Senior Field Engineer for Sealed Air-Automated Packaging with more than 30 years of service. He attended Hempfield United Methodist Church and became an Eagle Scout with Troop 39. He was a 1986 graduate of Manheim Central High School and Mount Joy Vocational Technical School. He continued his education at DeVry Technical Institute, Woodbridge, NJ. Todd was the proud owner and enjoyed spending time with his three Hungarian Vizlas: Kiya (his baby girl), Koah and Kade. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, model trains, and club auto racing.
Todd started High Performance driving 11 years ago. Over the years and plenty of time on the racetrack, he became a driving instructor, teacher and mentor to novice drivers as well as advanced drivers. Todd was always there to lend a hand or give advice to any driver. He started racing BMW's seven years ago and mainly enjoyed the competition and adrenaline rush. Todd's sign off to all correspondence when a student "got it": With great speed comes great responsibility.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents, one brother: Scott A. (Stephanie) Newcomer, York. Nieces: Maci Newcomer and Stevi (Andrew) Sprenkle. Grand-niece: Hensley Sprenkle. Sister-in-law: Mary (Marc) Gregoire, Waxhaw, NC. Nephews: Ben and Jack and their families.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. John F. Longmire, officiating. The service will be livestreamed at: https://youtube.com/live/Ab_bMOktiYY?feature=share. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. The Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Racing for Heroes, (Disabled Veterans non-profit), 1100 Ace Drive, Alton, VA 24520. www.racingforheroes.org. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »