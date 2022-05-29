Todd R. Zima, Sr., 64, of Millersville, was born on October 28th 1957 and left us for heaven on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was the son of the late Robert H. and Nadine S, (Walters) Zima, and the loving husband of Carmine (Formica) Zima.
Along with his loving wife Carmine, Todd is survived by his favorite (and only) son Todd R. Zima, Jr. He also has three nieces, Allison Noecker, Stephanie Mitchell, and Rebecca Formica; two nephews, Adam Lutz and Ross Formica; and his dear sister-in-law, Pam Formica. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Doug and a sister, Diane.
In 1975 Todd enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served his country, training overseas in Germany and serving in the Special Forces Detachment 5th Squadron 7th Cavalry Co A. He then worked proudly for 6 years for the Lancaster County Prison and as a K9 Correctional Officer before becoming a Lancaster City Police Officer for 22 years until his retirement. In retirement, he continued to help others, especially his neighbors. He enjoyed his annual trips to the beach in Ocean City, MD with his wife Carmine, where they stayed at the local Howard Johnson and enjoyed the restaurant Brass Balls. Around Lancaster he enjoyed George's Diner, and Red Vines licorice was at the top of his favorites list.
Todd's family will lovingly remember him as a father, a friend, and a confidant; a protective man to his family; and a caring man to all in the community. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17603, where the family will begin receiving guests at 9 AM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
