Todd P. Fichtner, 52, of Lititz, PA, passed away March 16, 2021, at Lancashire Hall. Born April 8, 1968, in Lancaster, PA, son of the late Veryl Fichtner and the late Virginia (Paes) Fichtner.
Mr. Fichtner is survived by 1 brother, Gregory Fichtner of Delaware and 2 sisters, Laurie Fichtner and Kathlene Yellets, both of Lititz and 2 nieces, Gwendolyn Yellets of Lititz and Gabrielle Yellets of West Virginia.
A combined Service for Todd and Virginia will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Lancaster Evangelic Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Contributions in Todd's memory may be made to Lancaster Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
