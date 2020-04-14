Todd Michael Groff, 44, of Marietta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the loving son of Dianne M. (Kauffman) Frady and Stephan E. Groff, Sr.
Survived by his son Arian J. Dellet (AJ). He is also survived by his siblings, Stephan E. Groff, Jr., husband of Penny; Mindy R. Strube, companion of Josh Lipman; and Brandin Frady; his step-father Bob M. Frady; and his nieces, Ashley Rose Groff and Kaylee Reheard.
As a freelance artist and tattoo artist, Todd enjoyed painting and ink sketching on any type of art medium. He was a free spirit and had a love for music and the outdoors.
Todd will be remembered in a private family gathering at a later date. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
