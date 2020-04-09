Todd M. White, 52, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Kenneth E. and Rey A. Weaver White of Lititz.
He was a member of the Germania Band Club of Manheim, and was a member of the Pool Billiard's League. Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his dog named Bella.
Surviving in addition to his parents, is a son Michael White of Manheim, and a brother Brian White of Lititz.
Services will be private. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
