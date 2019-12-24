Todd M. Haws, 53, of Ephrata, PA, as remembered by his loving wife, Mary Alice (Shirker) Haws and family: On Sunday, December 22, 2019, as our day ended, we had to say goodbye to my love, our dad, our son, our brother, and our friend.
Though his body was frail and tired, his spirit was full of strength to be able to draw another determined breath for those he loved. He lived fiercely and never looked back.
There was never a dull moment with him, which each of you have to hold in your heart. He always had something to say that was either insightful for an instant or could bring a chuckle to a moment of extreme seriousness.
Up until the end, his positive outlook and sense of humor remained with him – his memories shared, laughs made and his love abounding.
Todd is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Alice, his children, Emily and Nathan, his granddaughter, Madison, his brothers, Nick (wife Diane) and Eric (wife Cathy), his sister, Beth, parents, Mel, Del, and Trudy, and grandparents, Mark and Mary.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Thursday, December 26 from 6 - 8 p.m. and on Friday, December 27 from 9 - 10:30 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA on Friday, December 27 at 11:00 a.m. followed by Final Commendation and Farewell and Military Honors at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
