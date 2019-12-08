Todd Hermann, 57, of Landisville, PA, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born in Ft. Knox, KY, the son of Michael and Shirley (Keller) Hermann. Todd was the husband of Amy Jo (Fogleman) Hermann. He was self-employed in the automobile industry for 30 years, and briefly worked for the Hempfield School District. Todd enjoyed fishing, hunting, and time with his family; he had a love of animals and he was a huge Eagles and Phillies fan.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are his children, Woodie Hermann, Elizabeth Gingrich, Maddie Hermann, and Steffanie Eichelberger; his grandchildren, Emerson and Jack Gingrich; and his sister, Elizabeth Duffy.
Please honor Todd by dressing casual for his funeral service at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.) on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends during a viewing on Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit Todd's Memorial Page at
