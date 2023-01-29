You are cordially invited to join us on Sunday, February 5, 2023, 4-7pm, in the Central York High School Gymnasium (please use the Natatorium entrance off Mundis Mill Road) to celebrate the extraordinary life of Todd Goodling.
Todd was the first born to loving parents Bill and Hilda Goodling of Jacobus, PA.
He was a standout multi-sport athlete and stellar student at Dallastown Area Schools. Todd received his Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University, his Juris Doctor of Law from Dickinson School of Law, and his Master of Architecture from Virginia Tech.
Todd was a founding principal of AUM Architecture but his passion, however, was coaching Central York Panthers Boys' Volleyball. Todd loved each and every one of the Central volleyball kids as if they were his own. He cared not only about the athlete, but also the big picture of how these kids would truly make the world a better place. Todd emphasized to the kids that the examples they set will truly inspire those around them both on and off the court. He taught that what you are as a person is far more important than what you are as a volleyball player. Todd will always be one of a kind and as the famous saying goes: a good coach can change a game, but a great coach can change a life.
Todd is immediately survived by his adoring sister, Jenni Goodling and her husband Christian Engdahl, and all of his adopted Central volleyball kids, whom he considered his own.
Contributions in Todd's honor can be made payable to Central York Athletic Boosters to support the volleyball program and mailed to Jenni Goodling, 1520 Niles Road, York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
