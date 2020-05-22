Todd A. Hornberger, 42, of Dry Tavern Road, Denver, passed away unexpectedly of injuries sustained in an accident on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Robert and Nancy Hoover Hornberger of Honey Brook. Todd was a truck mechanic for Keehn Service Corp., Coatesville.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Melissa N. Hornberger of Ephrata; going to swap meets; and his tropical fish and plants.
In addition to his daughter and parents, he is survived by two sisters, Crystal married to Matt Strickler, Archie, MO, and Monica married to Jed Phipps, East Earl.
Private Graveside Services will take place at the Marticville Cemetery, Pequea, PA. Furman's – Leola
