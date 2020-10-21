Tobias Dwight Leaman, 18, of West Lampeter Township, passed away at Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, October 17, 2020, following a 16 month battle with cancer.
A lasting legacy for Tobias will be how he fought his cancer with a strong faith and spirit, and without complaint. It is a testament to the young man he was before becoming ill, which has inspired others to live more intentional Christian lives. Known for his easy smile, Tobias was most content in the presence of those he loved.
He was born Dec. 30th, 2001, in Frederick, MD, the first born to Dwight N. and Sheila J. (Siegrist) Leaman, with whom Tobias lived.
Tobias graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 2020 and recently started classes in Automotive Technology at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. While at L-S, Tobias was involved in FFA, played on the golf team, sang in the choir and played French horn in the band, as well as being a National Honor Society student.
Having a strong faith, Tobias worshipped with his family at Strasburg Mennonite Church, where he was active in the youth group and with their Bible quizzing team.
He had a passion for dirt bikes and classic cars, and recently enjoyed two trips to Florida in his 2001 Corvette, once to visit his grandparents and once to attend the NASCAR Daytona 500. He and his family also took a 17 day road trip out west to visit several National Parks earlier this year.
Tobias enjoyed working on the family farm, and raising Bernese Mountain puppies. He liked to listen to music ranging from Classic Rock to Southern Gospel, and he had started to play the guitar. From an early age, Tobias also took an interest in model trains and layouts.
In addition to his parents Dwight and Sheila, Tobias is survived by his four younger siblings, Wesley, Greta, Magdalana and Eliza Leaman; his paternal grandparents, Norman and E. Arlene (McMichael) Leaman of West Lampeter Twp.; and his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Elizabeth (Harnish) Siegrist of Henderson, NY.
We as a family would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to God, our family, church family, and community at large for the generous outpouring of support we have received these past months. From meals to a Cruise-In car show, to many other supporting gifts including emails, texts, and shared songs of encouragement, we have been so blessed.
Viewings will take place Saturday 10/24 from 2 to 5 PM and Sunday 10/25 from 1:30 to 3 PM, followed by the Funeral on Sunday at 3 PM with Rev. John D. Meck officiating, at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Rd., Strasburg, PA. Interment in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
On Sunday 10/25, additional parking with shuttle service will be available at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., and Wesley U.M. Church, 40 W. Main St., Strasburg. Please meet the Shuttle from the sidewalk on West Franklin Street.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Strasburg Mennonite Church Benevolent Fund or the Ronald McDonald House.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
