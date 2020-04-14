Titus Y. Stoltzfus, age 84, of Landis Homes Retirement Community Lititz, formerly of New Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marian Jane (Rutt) Stoltzfus and they were married for 62 years. Born in the Churchtown area he was the son of Enos B. and Annie (Yoder) Stoltzfus.
His working days included 27 years of working at Ford New Holland, mostly as a welder. He retired in 1992 but continued working part-time jobs until 2002 when he became seriously ill with West Nile Virus. This ended working and his hobbies of hunting and fishing. He was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church where he had once served as usher and trustee. For several years he attended chapel at Landis Homes.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathie Stoltzfus of Centreville, VA, and a daughter, Brenda Cline, married to Sheldon Cline of Mount Solon, VA. He was preceded in death by a son, Arthur Stoltzfus. He has two granddaughters, Cheyenne, married to Titus Rhodes of Mount Jackson, VA, and Sierra, married to Samuel Evans of Mount Crawford, VA, and a great-granddaughter, Naomi Jane Rhodes. Surviving also are sisters Salinda Weber and Orpha King.
Preceding him in death were a brother David Stoltzfus, and sisters Nancy Byler, Ruth Bowman, and Martha Bartel.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at:www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »